October 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Out of Necessity returns renewed to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
After two sold-out rounds of shows, the play Out of Necessity, directed by Maria Kyriakou and Maria Varnakkidou, makes a stop at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on October 23 for just one performance, before travelling to the National Theatre of Northern Greece in Thessaloniki.

The devised theatre performance is inspired by the constitution of Cyprus and makes its comeback inviting returning and new audience members to its story. What’s more, the entirety of the performance is in the Greek Cypriot dialect.

Out of Necessity attempts, with humour and sensitivity, to talk about everything that concerns the young generation of Cypriots today. It touches on how citizens of a state perceive themselves, how well Cypriots know their country’s history, what the constitution really is and how that defines local identity.

The text presented in the performance is inspired by archival material, theoretical and literary texts, journalistic articles, and is made entirely of the personal narratives and experiences of its creators. Although the performers speak about local issues, at the same time, with their honest and direct way of addressing them, they touch on universal aspects of human nature. The performance tries to understand, but also to question what is taken for granted, in an attempt to rewrite the dominant narratives, with its gaze turned towards the future of the new generation.

Out of Necessity premiered in Cyprus in March 2021 and due to its great success and huge audience response, it went on to complete almost a year of life, with repeated sold-out performances and constant renewal of material until February 2022. This year it is presented again, with updated material, for a third round of performances.

 

Out of Necessity

3rd round of popular theatre performance. October 23. Nicosia Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. Suitable for ages 12+. In Greek. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel:  99-321812, 99-743055

