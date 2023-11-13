November 13, 2023

Today’s weather: Dusty, chance of overnight rains

File photo

Monday will start of clear with intermittent clouds and dust spells, later turning partly cloudy and mostly cloudy in the western half of the island by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 29C in the interior, 27C on the coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight will be cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will drop to around 15C in the interior, 17C on the coasts and 9C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and on the coast up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, strengthening during storms. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Tuesday, the weather will continue partly cloudy with some showers and isolated thunderstorms expected.

Wednesday will be clear with local cloud cover at time while showers are expected again on Thursday.

The temperature will drop on Tuesday while still remaining above average for the season. 

