Larnaka 2030 bid boosts town’s cultural calendar

The Larnaka 2030 organisation welcomes the new year with four new initiatives aimed at redefining the horizon for 2030.

Its actions will start in February with influential director-playwright-performer in Greece Lena Kitsopoulou who is active on the international stage travelling to Larnaca with her team. Kitsopoulou will present the work Cry which she has authored, directed and also performs in as an actress.

This particular performance premiered at the Saint Gervais Theatre in Geneva in December 2021 and has also been presented at the Art Theatre-Karolos Koun in Athens. Two performances are scheduled at Scala Theatre in Larnaca on February 29 and March 1 with surtitles in English and French. Beyond the performances, during her stay in Larnaca, Kitsopoulou will meet local theatre artists to lay the foundations for a collaborative theatrical creation with the organisation.

Another significant programme of Larnaca 2030 will begin in February. The Follow the Music initiative emerged from the organisation’s consultation with the city’s musicians. Through a series of concerts in secret locations, musicians are invited to illuminate unseen aspects of the city and the district, giving a new impetus to buildings and forgotten streets. The audience will participate each time in an exploration game, following the clues of the musicians and meeting them at the hidden spot where the musical encounter will take place.

The exact location will be communicated to interested parties by written message two hours before the start of the concert. The project will last for a year, with concerts taking place on the last Friday of each month. The first concert will take place on February 23 and an open invitation for musical groups who want to take part is now open (https://forms.gle/xmTdsrKzYQgQSU9i8).

The calendar will continue with the Larnaka Love Letters project, through which Larnaka 2030 aims to engage all citizens motivated by love and its expression on paper. The Organisation will set up 30 boxes throughout the city and its province, inviting citizens of all ages to write love letters. The number of the boxes is not random, as it symbolises the year of the title of the European Capital of Culture. The boxes will be placed in local businesses, meeting points and educational units, giving people the opportunity to express their love for anyone or anything they desire.

The letters will be sent throughout February, the most romantic month of the year. The Larnaka Love Letters project emerged from an idea of the online magazine Skala Times and its editor-in-chief Yiota Dimitriou, who is overseeing the project.

More cultural happenings, collaborative efforts and public interventions are to come from the Larnaka 2030 team in the following months as it continues its efforts to activate the town further and connect locals, visitors and artists.

For more details and information visit www.facebook.com/larnaka2030 or contact [email protected]