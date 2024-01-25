January 25, 2024

Sunak does not believe Rwanda plan breaches international law

January 25, 2024
Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does not believe his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda would breach international law, his spokesman said, after the president of a human rights court said his government had an obligation to comply with its orders.

Sunak wants to give ministers the power to decide whether to comply with injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights, which led to the president of the court warning on Thursday this would breach international law.

In June 2022, the court issued a last-minute injunction – known as interim measures under Rule 39 – to prevent the first deportations.

“We are confident our legislation is compliant with our international obligations,” Sunak’s spokesman said.

