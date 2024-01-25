January 25, 2024

Christiana Agrotis appointed new Genikes Insurance chief

As of January 12, 2024, Christiana Agrotis is the new General Manager of the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Genikes Insurance. Having joined BoC in September 2011, the roles in which she has served include Director of Consumer Banking Products, Head of Business Transformation in the Office of the CEO, Director of the Office of the Deputy CEO, and Senior Strategy and Corporate Finance Officer.

Agrotis reports to Louis Pochanis, Insurance Business Director at Bank of Cyprus, as well as Eurolife and Genikes Insurance Board of Directors Chairman.

“Taking over as General Manager of Genikes Insurance is an honour and a great obligation for me,” Agrotis said, on assuming her new role.

“I fully understand the responsibility I am assuming, as reflected in the 73-year history of the organisation since it was founded by the Bank of Cyprus in 1951,” she continued.

“My aim and purpose is to maintain the organisation’s leading role in the insurance industry, with a decisive contribution to the development of insurance awareness.

“As a leading company in the General Branch, we will continue to move forward dynamically in modern times and its challenges. With alertness, flexibility and adaptability, we will address our customers’ daily needs with a human-centric approach, by leveraging technology and accelerating the Company’s digital transition.”

Prior to joining the Bank of Cyprus, Agrotis was Head of Audit at KPMG Cyprus. She holds a BSc in Economics, Politics & International Studies from the University of Warwick, and an MSc in European Social Policy from The London School of Economics and Political Science. She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

