February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsEnergy

Cyprus’ share of renewable energy in transport steady at 7.2 per cent

By Souzana Psara01
electric bus cyprus

The share of renewable energy sources in transport in Cyprus stood at 7.2 per cent in 2022, without significant change compared to 2021, according to a report released this week by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

However, the EU average increased by 0.5 per cent, from 9.1 per cent in 2021 to 9.6 per cent in 2022.

The share of renewables used in transport in Cyprus fell compared to 2020 when it had increased to 7.4 per cent, reaching its highest level since 2013.

Before 2020, the highest share recorded in Cyprus had been in 2019, at 3.3 per cent.

Despite the increase recorded at the EU level, the share in 2022 was lower than the highest rate recorded in 2020, which stood at 10.3 per cent, following a significant increase compared to 2019, which was at 8.8 per cent.

Furthermore, the member countries of the EU have agreed to increase the percentage of use of renewable energy sources in transport to 29 per cent by 2030.

Alternatively, they aim to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by at least 14.5 per cent by 2030.

Moreover, renewable energy sources consumed in transport include liquid biofuels, biomethane, and the share of electricity produced from renewable sources that are consumed in road and rail transport.

In terms of individual EU member countries, Sweden had by far the highest share of renewables in transport, standing at 29.2 per cent in 2022.

Finland also recorded a high share, at 18.8 per cent, followed by the Netherlands, Malta, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Italy, Germany, and Spain, all with a share of around 10 per cent.

On the contrary, the lowest shares of renewables in transport were recorded in Croatia, at 2.4 per cent, Latvia, at 3.1 per cent, and Greece, at 4.1 per cent.

The report also noted that the largest increases in 2022 compared to 2021 were recorded in Germany, the Netherlands, and Hungary. However, these rates are not enough to achieve the desired climate goals by 2030. Conversely, the highest decreases were recorded in Croatia, Latvia, and Slovenia.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

