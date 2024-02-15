February 15, 2024

CySEC awards staff members

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Thursday awarded three of its staff members as a gesture of recognition and appreciation during a ceremony for the new year.

Additionally, the awards covered three separate categories, including “Unsung Hero,” “Source of Inspiration,” and “Innovation.” Subsequently, for the process of nominating the awardees, CySEC employees were asked to nominate their colleagues, explaining the reasons why they consider the nominees present characteristics in the three categories.

Furthermore, the “Unsung Hero” award went to Assistant Clerical Officer, Lina Constantinou, while the “Source of Inspiration” was awarded to Senior Officer, Irene Pidia Spyrou, and the “Innovation Award” to Officer, Panagiotis Tryfonos.

Concluding the ceremony, the Chairman of CySEC George Theocharides stated that “the enthusiastic participation of all staff in the awards process underscored the great teamwork at CySEC”.

“Building a positive work culture and a sense of individual responsibility is a key priority for CySEC,” he added.

