Slam poetry is back

Calling all poets and word lovers, the annual competition that celebrates a very specific form of poetry is back. Short, intense and performative features characterise this poetry style that local and international artists will put to the test very soon. Mark your calendars for March 11 and 12 as the International Poetry Slam Cyprus presents its seventh edition.

Held at ARTos House in Nicosia and organised by Ideogramma, the upcoming competition will unfold across two evenings, one will highlight Cyprus-based poets who will showcase their poetry skills while the second evening will bring together the local winners with international artists to declare one champion.

This year’s event will host two guest slammers, renowned slammer from Greece Makis Moulos, a trilingual writer, poet and spoken word artist performer based in Barcelona and the twice-Cyprus national champion Argyris Loizou, who will perform on both evenings.

On the first evening, 18 Cyprus-based poets selected through an open call will compete against each other to claim the spot of the National Slam Champion 2024, who will represent Cyprus in European and International Competitions. The champion along with the two runners-up will join the international poets on night two to win the International Poetry Slam Cyprus title. On the jury committee this year are film director Christophoros Roditis, journalist and writer Eleni Xenou, artist and architect George Fialas, visual artist Katerina Attalidou and poet and performer Marilena Zakcheos.

Travelling from abroad to compete at the event are the poets Maria Baka from Greece, Mama Fiera from Spain, Neža Prah Seničar from Slovenia, Antonia Eriksson from Sweden and Henrikke Meidell from Norway. Many of them have won slam poetry competitions before, and are now ready to bring their skills to the heart of Nicosia. Out of competition, three exceptional young poet-slammers from the Xenion School in Paralimni will also perform at the event, possibly for the first time on a public stage.

“Organising and staging such events is important because it provides the platform on which young emerging as well as established poets, are free to express themselves ‘outside the box’ and the parameters of correctness usually imposed by their social surroundings,” says Ideogramma. “Let’s see what creative endeavours this edition will bring, all to be expressed in fiery three-minute performances.”

 

7th International Poetry Slam Cyprus

Annual slam poetry competition for local and international artists. March 11-12. ARTos House, Nicosia. Doors open at 7pm, competition starts at 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-678132

Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

