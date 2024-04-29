April 29, 2024

In today’s episode, seven people were remanded for eight days in the attempted murder of a 34-year-old, while another three were released it emerged on Sunday.

Elsewhere, hundreds of tonnes of aid for Gaza have reached the port of Ashdod in Israel after departing Larnaca two days ago, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Also, police scuffled with a group of protesters outside the Limassol station, it emerged on Sunday, after ten individuals were arrested and one officer ended up in hospital.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

