Google plans $3 billion data centre investment

Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google recently announced that it would invest $3 billion to set up a data centre campus in Indiana and expand sites in Virginia.

A boom in artificial intelligence applications has increased the demand for cloud computing, prompting Big Tech firms to expand their data centre capacity.

On Thursday, Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) cloud computing arm committed $11 billion toward new data centres in Indiana and creating 1,000 jobs.

Google will spend $2 billion for the Indiana campus at Fort Wayne, and $1 billion to expand three existing data centre campuses in Virginia.

On Friday, the company also announced a $75-million Google AI Opportunity Fund to train Americans on AI skills.

