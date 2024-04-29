April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Lefkara event celebrates Hi Tek fashion

By Eleni Philippou06
MOLA Culture Factory in Lefkara is celebrating the Cypriot fashion legend of design Hi Tek Alexander on May 1 with a showcase that also features the clothes of Polish-Canadian designer Magdalena Sokolowska. The event opens at 5pm presenting a rich and varied collection with music performed by DJ Leo Baez.

Alexander Tasou, creator of Hi Tek Designs, started what he calls his “project” in the early 80s, bringing industrial design and surrealism to his accessories, from sunglasses and hats to masks, belts and watches. Never in or out of fashion, his timeless designs can be worn by all genders throughout the decades.

The designer likes to give otherwise conventional objects a new use and significance. He would use handcuffs as a frame for sunglasses, an oversized corkscrew as a bar stool or a pyramid as a watch case. Integrating the past with the distant future, he was a pioneer of Steampunk. Alexander was something of an environmental trailblazer in Cyprus, as he was one of the first to recycle and his use of local materials and industrial design is a real example of driving down the carbon footprint.

He made his debut in the 80s at The London Clothes Show in Kensington with his collection of surreal telephone handbags, which had the receiver of a Bakelite telephone as the handle and the dial as the buckle. He was then invited to appear on the BBC Clothes Show and approached by buyers from Harrods, where he was given a concession, and from there went on to find worldwide success, particularly in Japan.

Hi Tek Designs have been used by the film industry, mainly in science fiction films, and his accessories worn by famous artists from the music industry, either while performing, in music videos or on magazine covers. He custom-produced outfits in leather and metal for pop stars and celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Toni Braxton.

Enriching the event, Magdalena Sokolowska’s Marmalade clothing line will also be in the spotlight. Her timeless, high quality and fair-trade garments will add a 60s twist to the Lefkara show on Wednesday.

 

Hi Tek Alexander

Showcase celebrating Cypriot fashion artist. May 1. Mola Culture Factory (Old Olive Mill), Lefkara. 5pm. Tel: 99-740987

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

