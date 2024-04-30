April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

Biden administration takes step to make marijuana use a less serious crime

By Reuters News Service00
U.S. President Joe Biden walks up to members of the news media to give a statement before boarding Marine One for travel to California from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday moved to make marijuana use as less serious crime, a source familiar with the matter said.

If finalized, the policy change could potentially be the biggest shift in federal cannabis policy in 40 years.

Shares of cannabis firms surged following the news. Stocks of pot companies such as Tilray TLRY.O, Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD, Green thumb Industries GTII.CD were up over 20% in late afternoon trading.

The Department of Justice, which oversees the Drug Enforcement Administration, recommended that cannabis be classified as a so-called schedule three drug, with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence, instead of schedule one, which is reserved for drugs with a high potential for abuse.

The proposal is being sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review and to finalize the rule-making process, the source said.

The DEA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the recommendation, first reported by the Associated Press.

The shift, however, would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use, according to AP.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Christodoulides and Sunak talk amid migration parallels

Tom Cleaver

Judge fines Trump $9,000 for contempt, threatens jail

Reuters News Service

Israel awaits Hamas response on proposed halt to fighting

Reuters News Service

Smiling King Charles visits cancer centre on return to public duties

Reuters News Service

Scottish government faces no-confidence vote

Reuters News Service

Teenage boy killed in London sword attack

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign