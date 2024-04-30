April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsEnergy

Petroleum product sales in Cyprus drop in March

By Souzana Psara05
gas petrol oil 1

Total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus amounted to 108,200 tonnes in March, marking a decrease of 3.2 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a report released this week by the state’s statistical service.

According to the report, a decline was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil, which fell by 6.8 per cent, as well as in the sales of heavy and light fuel oil, both plummeting by 32.9 per cent each.

Similarly, sales of asphalt and liquefied petroleum gases dropped by 7.9 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, there was a noticeable increase in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 3.4 per cent and the sales of kerosene, which surged by 21.6 per cent.

Additionally, sales of heating gasoil rose by 10.4 per cent, road diesel by 0.9 per cent, and motor gasoline by 0.2 per cent.

Specifically, regarding sales from filling stations, these marginally increased by 0.4 per cent to 56,450 tonnes.

Comparatively, the total sales of petroleum products in March 2024, relative to February 2024, recorded a decrease of 6.3 per cent.

In this context, a significant drop was recorded in the sales of heating gasoil by 17.8 per cent and light fuel oil by 43.0 per cent, while the provisions of aviation kerosene significantly increased by 17.8 per cent.

Moreover, the sales of road diesel and gasoline rose by 10.1 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the total stocks of petroleum products at the end of March 2024 rose by 9.6 per cent compared to the end of the previous month.

Throughout the period from January to March 2024, the total sales of petroleum products showed a modest increase of 0.9 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

