May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver012
In today’s episode, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe will always stand by the side of the Republic of Cyprus to solve the Cyprus problem.

Meanwhile, 15 migrants arrived in the Limnitis area.

Elsewhere, a 26-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

