May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
payabl. marks 12 years of collaboration with Mastercard

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
payabl card 1080x1080

Leading PayTech firm payabl., which has offices in Cyprus, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom, on Thursday marked a significant achievement as it commemorated 12 years as a principal member of Mastercard.

“This collaboration has seamlessly integrated Mastercard’s robust capabilities into payabl.’s cutting-edge payment services, allowing businesses of all sizes to conduct transactions effortlessly,” the company said in a statement.

“payabl.’s comprehensive array of payment products, fortified by Mastercard’s reliable network, includes card acquiring, POS terminals, and bespoke payment services designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern marketplaces,” it added.

It should be noted that these offerings include card acquiring, POS terminals, and tailor-made payment solutions, all designed to address the evolving demands of contemporary marketplaces.

Moreover, the announcement said that payabl.’s payment solutions, supported by Mastercard’s reliable network, encompass a wide range of services including card-acquiring services for both point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce channels.

These services were created to cater to the dynamic requirements of modern marketplaces, equipping businesses with the flexibility and security essential for success in the digital economy.

“Our partnership with Mastercard is more than a collaboration; it’s a driving force in the payment industry, enabling businesses everywhere to flourish in the digital economy via secure, comprehensive payment solutions that keep pace with market demands,” said Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl.

At the core of payabl.’s offerings are the 360 payment solutions, designed to meet any transaction requirement. These solutions enable businesses to integrate payabl.’s services easily through flexible APIs, providing a seamless payment experience for customers.

Additionally, payabl. uses Mastercard Send for real-time global payouts that enhance liquidity and operational efficiency.

The company also offers customisable hosted payment pages designed to optimise sales and integrate seamlessly with customer experiences, enabling quick and secure checkouts.

The payabl. solutions are complemented by robust fraud prevention and dedicated customer support, ensuring each transaction is secure and each client’s needs are promptly met. payabl.’s innovative POS terminals adapt to various business environments, enhancing the omnichannel payment experience.

The company also supports a wide range of local payment methods, facilitating cross-border payments and expanding market reach for businesses.

“As we celebrate this 12-year milestone, our focus remains on empowering merchants with the tools they need to excel. With Mastercard by our side, payabl. is set to continue advancing the payment game for businesses around the world,” Buraciene explained.

Meanwhile, Panagiotis Polydoros, Country Manager at Mastercard for Greece, Cyprus & Malta said that “at Mastercard, we are committed to strengthening the digital economy by making everyday transactions fast, easy and secure”.

“Our partnership with payabl. over the last 12 years has been instrumental in bringing these objectives to life,” Polydoros stated.

“Together, we have enabled businesses to not only meet the evolving demands of the digital marketplace but to thrive in it,” he added.

Polydoros concluded by saying that “we look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration with payabl., fostering growth and bringing advanced payment technologies to markets worldwide”.

Finally, the firm stated that “through continuous innovation and a shared vision for the future of payments, payabl. and Mastercard are pioneering new standards in the financial services sector, simplifying complex transactions for every merchant in the network”.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

