Golden Dawn leader released from jail

By Nikolaos Prakas03
Trial Of Leaders And Members Of The Golden Dawn Far Right Party, In Athens
Leader of the banned far-right Golden Dawn party Nikos Mihaloliakos

Former leader of the banned far-right ‘Golden Dawn’ Party Nikos Michaloliakos will be released from prison in Greece, it emerged on Thursday, as he was found to meet the conduct requirements.

The judge in the court in Lamia that granted his release under certain conditions, is reported to have disagreed with his release as he has not shown remorse for his actions as the head of the ‘Golden Dawn’, which was deemed a criminal organisation a few years ago.

Michaloliakos had originally been sentenced to 13 years and six months in jail for leading a criminal organisation.

As part of his restrictive measures, he will be required to appear at the police station in Pefki once a week and is not allowed to leave the Attica region in Greece.

The conditional release in Greece also means an appeal may be filed against his release.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

