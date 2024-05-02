May 2, 2024

Greek comedian Katerina Vrana to speak at Leventis Gallery

By Eleni Philippou01
As part of the celebrations for International Museum Day on May 18 and the 10th anniversary of AG Leventis Gallery, which is being marked with a series of events, a special lecture will take place in May as part of the alternative exhibition 1,2,3 … Paint!

Comedian Katerina Vrana, with her characteristic unique and humorous perspective, will give a presentation titled ‘Fitting In’ regarding access to art, examining the subject both from a cultural perspective and from the perspective of disability. Who has access to art from the perspective of the audience, but also from the perspective of the artist?

Vrana is a Greek stand-up comedian who performs worldwide. CNN has included her in the list Comedians You Should See, while in 2016 she won third place in Laugh Factory’s international competition The Funniest Person in the World.

In April 2017, while on tour in Malaysia, Vrana fell seriously ill, causing her multiple physical injuries. She managed to return to the stage in 2019 with the show Staying Alive. Now, she divides her time between performances and rehabilitation, as she still faces problems with her vision, movement, and speech.

The presentation in Greek will take place on Wednesday, May 15, at 7.30pm, in the Temporary Exhibitions Hall of the Leventis Gallery.

 

Fitting In

Wednesday lecture with Greek comedian Katerina Vrana, as part of the 1,2,3…Paint exhibition. May 15. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek. Free. [email protected]. Tel: 22-668838

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

