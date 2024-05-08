May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus based fintech exceeds $1 trillion in trading volume — island praised for friendly business environment

By Kyriacos Nicolaou02
investing business trading cysec
(file photo)

Group CFO praises Cyprus as “dynamic and thriving tech hub”

Cyprus-headquartered Capital.com, a global trading platform and fintech group, this week announced that total client trading volumes exceeded $1.2 trillion in 2023.

According to a statement by the company, this represents a rise of 53 per cent from a year earlier and marks the first time client trading volumes have breached the $1 trillion mark since the company’s establishment in 2016.

The announcement said that “this achievement speaks to Capital.com’s ability to remain resilient and entrepreneurial even amid uncertainties across the wider market”.

Moreover, the company said that “affirming this strong and sustained growth trajectory, Capital.com has earned itself the much coveted top spot on the 2023 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings for the 3rd consecutive year”.

It should be noted that the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme celebrates and recognises the fastest-growing technology companies that have their headquarters either in the Middle East or Cyprus.

In this context, Capital.com, was ranked as the number one fastest-growing technology company among 50 nominees, boasting a revenue growth rate of 4,011 per cent over the last four years.

Commenting on the award win, Ariel Segev, Group Chief Financial Officer, Capital.com, said that “it is a great honour to be recognised as the fastest growing tech company at the DME Fast 50 for the third year in a row”.

“This win demonstrates our tenacity and resilience as a high-growth fintech company and we are extremely lucky to have our headquarters in a dynamic and thriving tech hub such as Cyprus,” Segev stated.

“With its conducive, business-friendly ecosystem, deep talent pool and facilitative legislation, Cyprus is the ideal jurisdiction for tech scale-ups such as ours to supercharge their growth strategies,” he added.

In addition, the company noted that this industry win coincides with more recent growth reported across the Capital.com platform.

In Q1 2024, total global trading volumes on the platform reached $337bn. Over the same period, the number of active traders on the platform was up 17 per cent from the previous quarter.

The vast majority of trading volumes came from clients in the Middle East, followed by Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The top two most traded markets by volume on the platform in Q1 2024 were indices and commodities.

More than 79 per cent of total volumes traded across the platform in Q1 found its way into index-related markets, specifically the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq-100), US30, DE40 and the US500.

Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital.com, said that “the hype around semi-conductors was carried into Q1 2024 which helped boost tech stocks and the US Tech companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange”.

“Traders also shifted their mentality in Q1 and started to welcome the resilience in the US economic data, moving away from the ‘good-data-is-bad’ rhetoric that dominated most of 2023,” Hathorn explained.

“This allowed stocks to move to new highs even if it meant the Federal Reserve was less likely to start cutting rates,” he added.

Over the same period, trading volumes in commodity markets accounted for 58 per cent of total volumes traded, making it the second most heavily traded market by volume on the Capital.com platform. Also, trading volumes were largely concentrated in gold and crude oil.

Hathorn noted that risk appetite was strong throughout most of the quarter, a key driver of the rally in equities.

“That said, escalations in geopolitical tensions led investors to diversify their portfolios, causing gold to appreciate over 10 per cent in the first three months of the year as safe-haven demand increased,” he said.

“Meanwhile, continued attacks on Russian refineries and fears about tight supply stemming from the conflict in the Middle East have pushed oil prices higher,” Hathorn concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, warm

Staff Reporter

Biggest owner of UK stocks warns LSE against weaker listing rules

Reuters News Service

UK house prices inch up as high rates squeeze buyers

Reuters News Service

Rebuilding the wall: achieving nature’s balance

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus through to Eurovision final in Sweden

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign