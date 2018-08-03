The start to future artistic collaboration

Calling all women artists who would like to take part in a creative dialogue, NiMAC (Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre) which is associated with the Pierides Foundation is organising a full-day workshop under the name Civilian Sensitivities on September 26.

The workshop will bring together Israeli women artists Fatima Abu Roomi and Shira Zelwer as well as curator Dr Sigal Barkai to help generate a creative dialogue between Israeli and Cypriot artists and curators. It aims to serve as a platform for critical analysis, the development of concepts, practices and processes concerning the civil societies from which the participants come. The ultimate objective of this process is to explore the prospects for the organisation of potential future exhibitions in Cyprus and Israel under the title Civilian Sensitivities.

During the day, participants will get to hear about the role of women within contested spaces and communities with enduring social, political and economic unrest, women’s bodies and voices as loci and forms of subversion, ways of coping with gender roles and relations and perspectives on cultural, religious and ethnic traditions regarding women in families. Other issues to be raised during the workshop will be a woman’s place with regard to private and public space, individual, national and communal identities and changing identities in a transnational world.

It will be held in Nicosia from 10am. Sigal Barkai and Yiannis Toumazis will give a short introduction followed by a presentation by Roomi and Zelwer. After a short time for questions, lunch will follow and the day will end with a round table discussion during which everyone involved can share ideas.

Because there are a limited number of spaces available for this workshop, send a completed application form (which can be downloaded from http://nimac.org.cy/archives/6294) together with a short bio, a brief statement of up to 250 words and samples of your work in a digital format that demonstrate how your art relates to the issues to be discussed to [email protected] by September 10.

