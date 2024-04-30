April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Health minister: Cyprus is speeding up cancer care

By Iole Damaskinos
patient undergoes radiotherapy
A patient undergoes radiotherapy

 

The state is under the obligation to provide cancer patients and their families a full range of health services, Minister of Health Michalis Damianou said on Monday.

The minister made his remarks at an event organised by the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf), noting that the organisation has been key to raising awareness of issues facing cancer patients “through [its] noble goals and actions”.

Health is not only limited to physical wellness, “but is closely linked to mental and social wellbeing”, the minister said.

“Love, support and solidarity are key elements of a balanced life, especially when it comes to our fellow human beings suffering from any form of cancer,” he said.

The ministry of health, following European strategy for cancer principles, has implemented a number of policies aimed at prevention and effective treatment of the disease, Damianos said.

The public health policy for breast cancer has been extended to now cover women from 45-74 years the minister noted.

At the same time, the ministry is speeding up inclusion of other public health programmes, such as screening for colon, prostate cancer and cervical cancer, while vaccination of children of both sexes against human papilloma virus (HPV) is underway.

Elsewhere, the ministry is preparing a legal framework for the provision of palliative care, the minister said.

He noted that the establishment of a national cancer institute is also progressing which, among other things, will have the task of evaluating, accrediting and organising oncology services, focusing on the main pillars of prevention, that is, early diagnosis and treatment, and research, as prescribed in the EU’s cancer strategy.

Pasykaf’s work significantly assists the ministry in its efforts, particularly through reintegration programmes and continuous support to patients and their relatives, Damianos said, pledging the ministry’s ongoing commitment to support the organisation through sponsorship and “in every possible way”.

 

