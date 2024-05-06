May 6, 2024

Leventis Gallery hosts events for all

By Eleni Philippou00
Leventis Gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary this year by expanding its horizons with specially designed programmes that enhance accessibility. Several events and actions are planned for the upcoming months, both at the gallery and other locations, each with something to offer for people with special needs, the elderly and the general public.

Apart from its ongoing temporary exhibition 1, 2 ,3…Paint which will offer parallel events, another exhibition is set to open in the summer. The Road to Paris will be organised in collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Embassy of France in Cyprus. Highlighting the Olympic Games, the exhibition will showcase the everyday life of athletes before, during, and after the games, as well as the journey of the Cyprus Olympic Committee from its establishment to the present day. The exhibition will run from June 25 to September 30.

The Telemachos Kanthos exhibition will also open in November as the Gallery marks the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion by featuring works by the artist that focus on the events that marked Cyprus in the 1960s and 1970s.

Coming up soon is a presentation by the internationally renowned stand-up comedian Katerina Vrana, who on May 16 will address issues related to art and culture in her own unique way.

Open calls, theatrical performances, events to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18 and educational lectures will also happen within the next few months.

For more information visit www.leventisgallery.org

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

