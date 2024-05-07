May 7, 2024

Bonnie Tyler in Cyprus for one-night show

Critically acclaimed and multi award nominated artist Bonnie Tyler is set to perform in Cyprus in a one-night only show.

Rising to fame with her contemporary approach to the sounds and styles of 80’s pop rock and with a long list of hits like “It’s A Heartache”, “Holding Out For A Hero” and the multi-million selling hit single “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, which topped the charts in six countries, Bonnie Tyler became an international sensation.

Topping the charts again in April 2024 on iTunes and Spotify, she remains so today. Over the course of a career spanning five decades Bonnie has sold over 20 million records worldwide. With support from Cyprus’ own Elrose this promises to be a night to remember.

The show is scheduled for one night only on July 20 at Larnaca Marina.

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.com and range from €50 for grandstand seats, €67 for gold section seats and €87 for platinum seats. VIP tables, priced at €150 per person, will be able to host four to six people.

