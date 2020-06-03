June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia municipality defends tree pruning

By Annette Chrysostomou00
On Wednesday, a day after the Greens Party condemned the excessive pruning of trees on Nicosia’s Pindarou street, the Nicosia municipality defended cutting the trees.

While the Greens Party called the action “criminal”, saying pruning effectively destroys trees, the municipality said their size had created a problem for the safety and health of residents and passers-by.

The Greens also said pruning leads to the disappearance of nests and bird shelters, but the municipality has a different view:

“The municipality has often received complaints from residents that rodents entered apartments through the trees, while in several cases branches were cut during severe weather, fortunately without human losses, but with significant material damage to buildings and cars.”

At the same time, they argue, this kind of pruning prevents the vertical growth of the roots, which causes damage to the water supply network and other infrastructure, while balancing the above-ground vegetation with the root helps to keep the tree in good condition.

“We understand that the aesthetic change is great, but pruning will not affect the growth of the trees since according to the advice of agronomists, they will soon develop new foliage.”

According to the municipality, the authorities are replacing existing trees with other trees which are better suited to avoid damage to pavement and the infrastructure.

While the announcement does not say how many trees are being cut, they point out how many they are planting.

“In total, from 2015 until the completion of all projects that are being implemented today and are planned for the next two years, around 5,000 new mature trees will be planted in the city, as part of the policy of the municipality of Nicosia to address the effects of climate change and to enrichment the greenery of the capital.”



