April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus TalksFeatured

President calls National Council meeting

By Staff Reporter010
National Council, meeting, Presidential Palace, President, Christodoulides
National Council meeting at the Presidential Palace (file photo)

A National Council meeting will take place on Friday, where President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to brief party leaders on the latest developments over the Cyprus problem.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the meeting will take place at 10:30am at the presidential palace.

“During the meeting, the president will brief the body about recent developments on the Cyprus problem.”

Christodoulides will also brief the National Council about the outcomes of the recent European Council in relation to EU-Turkish relations.

Akel and Disy have repeatedly called for a National Council meeting in the past few weeks, particularly as Christodoulides has stated agreeing to UN proposals on the national issue.

Earlier this month, Letymbiotis said a National Council meeting would take place when the time is right.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Shipping Deputy Minister in China for ship naming ceremony

Souzana Psara

Childhood bullying: forms, signs and how to help victims

CM Guest Columnist

Renovations begin on Alektora mosque

Tom Cleaver

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Over 30 artists take a look at the environment

Eleni Philippou

Police crack down on illegal work in Larnaca and Famagusta

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign