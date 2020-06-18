June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades’ visit to Israel postponed

By Staff Reporter00
President Nicos Anastasiades

A planned visit by President Nicos Anastasiades to Israel on June 23 has been postponed, the government said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said Anastasiades had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon and it was decided that in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it would be more appropriate to postpone the visit until such time as conditions allowed.



