March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some dust in the atmosphere, isolated showers expected

By Staff Reporter0215
rain

A low pressure weather system continues to affect the area causing some dust in the atmosphere, the met office said on Sunday.

The depth of snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuance of the bulletin, was 30 cm.

On Sunday the weather will be mainly cloudy with some isolated showers in the afternoon with moderate to strong winds.

Temperatures will rise to to around 18C inland and on the coast, and 9C in the mountains.

Sunday night, temperatures will drop to 7C inland, 10C on the coast and 2C in the mountains with some frost likely to form.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy at times with isolated showers in some areas Temperatures will rise slightly and fluctuate slightly above the seasonal average.

They are expected to drop somewhat again on Wednesday.

