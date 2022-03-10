March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 13 individuals, 4 businesses fined for violating protocols

By Staff Reporter030
Police have fined 13 individuals and four business owners or managers for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours they carried out a total of 1,586 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, the police carried out 379 checks reporting two businesses and nine persons, in Limassol 64 checks were carried out without imposing any fines, in Larnaca two individuals were fined during 399 checks, in Paphos two businesses were reported during 120 checks, in Famagusta two individuals were fined during 354 checks, while no fines were issued during 128 checks in Morphou.

Finally, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 134 and 8 checks, respectively, without issuing any fines.

