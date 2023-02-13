February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Two new events coming up at Prozak

By Eleni Philippou00
open mic

This February and March, Prozak Kafeneio in Nicosia will welcome writers, musicians and performers to its intimate, cosy space. In its living-room-like indoor café, decorated with books, posters and mismatched lamps, Prozak will host more evenings dedicated to presenting the work of both local creatives and artists from abroad.

Coming up first is a classical guitar concert by Greek guitarist Kostas Makrygiannakis. Following a series of Cyprus concerts titled Letters to Undisclosed Recipients, Makrygiannis will bring his guitar melodies to the Nicosia café for a more intimate performance on Saturday. The artist, who is the organiser of the Music Village in Pelion since 2006 and released the album Fragments with Louvana Records in 2018, will perform tracks from the album. The programme will also include music by Luis Milan, Napoléon Coste, Enrique Granados, Roland Dyens and his own transcriptions of songs by Mike Oldfield and Billy Joel.

As soon as March arrives, Write CY will host one of its infamous Open Mic Nights at Prozak. Performers of all kinds are encouraged to bring their original stories, poems, songs, rants and spoken word on March 4. Pieces in all languages can be performed, though English is usually the common language at Write CY’s open mic nights. Those who wish to perform should reserve their spot by sending a message to Write Cy on Facebook.

Until all that takes place, an exhibition is on at the Common Room next to Prozak. Titled typogramika, the showcase is the first solo exhibition of Robert Der Arakelian and features his latest works which are based on dry-transfers such as Letraset and Mecanorma along with other typographic elements and images he has collected over the last 20 years.

 

Kostas Makrygiannakis

Classical guitar concert by Greek guitarist. February 18. Pozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6

Open Mic Night: Unmasked

By Write CY. March 4. Pozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8pm

Typogramika

First solo exhibition of Robert Der Arakelian. Until February 16. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. 4pm-10pm. Tel: 22-104244

