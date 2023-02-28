February 28, 2023

Two men arrested for illegal knife possession

By Staff Reporter
Police in Paphos arrested two men for illegal knife possession and transportation on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson, Michalis Nikolaou, shortly after midnight traffic police stopped a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old with a 17-year-old passenger, on Tombs of the Kings Avenue.

The driver tested positive for a drugs and was found in possession of an eight-centimeter blade while his co-driver was in possession of four knives of a prohibited type, as well as two watches.

The men were arrested for carrying illegal weapons and theft.

Police charged the suspects in writing and they were released pending a court summons at a later date.

