April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Woman remanded in case of drugs smuggling

By Antigoni Pitta00
A 31-year-old woman was remanded for six days on Wednesday to facilitate investigations into a case of drugs smuggling and the intention to supply, Nicosia police said.

Police were alerted to the case on Monday, when a courier service flagged a package that had been sent from abroad, containing about 300g of synthetic drugs.

The 31-year-old was arrested after drug squad Ykan secured information implicating her in the case.

She was brought before Nicosia district court, which ordered she be remanded in custody for six days.

