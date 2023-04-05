April 5, 2023

Missing man found dead near Kourris

Photo source: CNA

A man found dead on Wednesday afternoon near the area of Kourris had been reported missing last week, Limassol police said.   

The body was spotted in early afternoon by a member of the public, who called the police. It was later found to belong to 45-year-old Georgios Georgiades, who had been reported missing on Sunday.  

Officers arrived on the scene accompanied by a medical examiner, saying that at first glance there seem to be no signs of criminal activity.  

Investigations at the scene are ongoing with all possibilities remaining open.  

The exact cause of death will be determined by the autopsy, which will be performed in the following days. 

