April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Mother of Israeli sisters killed in West Bank attack dies

By Reuters News Service070
funerals of maia and rina dee, israeli british sisters killed in a shooting attack, in kfar etzion
The father, brother and sisters of Maia and Rina Dee, Israeli-British sisters killed in a shooting attack, grieve during their funerals at a cemetery in Kfar Etzion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

The mother of two Israeli sisters who were killed last week in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank has died of her wounds, hospital officials said on Monday.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, were killed on Friday when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman. Their mother was in the car with them and was critically wounded.

Israeli forces are still trying to track down the assailant down.

