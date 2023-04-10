April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Silent disco party coming to Pervolia

By Eleni Philippou01
How does a silent party sound? A dance and music fiesta where each guest puts on a pair of headphones listens to music and dances. Together, but in silence. Silent disco parties are not a new concept but for Cyprus, they are a rare occasion. Sunsets.cy organises seasonal silent disco parties where guests gather and groove without making any sound pollution. That is exactly what is coming up on April 29 at an outdoor location in Pervolia.

The Disco At Dusk vol.2 event will begin around 4pm and until 9pm party-goers will dance, either solo or with each other to music by DJs Raif and Alineats. Drinks by ShakyDrops will be sold throughout the event as well as other treats, and the organisers remind guests to bring cash with them. Just before the party begins, a movement class at Sangha by World.Mover will take place and is included in the €25 ticket price, available from www.ra.co.

“Sunsets.cy is a blossoming community of electronic music lovers who enjoy exploring our beautiful Cyprus and dancing together outdoors,” say organisers. “Our silent disco gatherings are called Disco at Dusk and are centered around beautiful island spots that are perfect for coming together to watch the sun go down. All the while, the resident DJs are pumping out some amazing tunes straight into their iconic headsets. Volume 1 was a massive success, and the next party on April 29th will be even bigger!”

 

Disco At Dusk vol.2

Silent disco party at sunset. By Sunsets CY. April 29. Mbellogianni Ouggarias Park, Pervolia. 4pm-9pm. Movement class at 3pm. €25. Facebook event: Disco At Dusk vol.2. Tickets at www.ra.co

