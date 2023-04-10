Smart cameras installed in public spaces, more on the way

Smart cameras have been installed in “sensitive” areas, such as parks and squares, with more on the way – pending a green light from personal data commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou.

Nicosia municipality is understood to be waiting to activate cameras in Eleftheria Square, the Makariou-Stasikratous-Evagorou business centre, Kallipoleos avenue, Kyriakou Matsi avenue, and other busy locations.

The stated aim of the cameras is to collect data on the frequency of pedestrians, vehicles, and bicycles for statistical purposes to guide city planning and policies. They will also help ensure compliance with EU funded projects.

For example, Nicosia municipality wishes to install cameras along streets in the old city to monitor low-emission areas.

The cameras will record the individual and average speed of vehicles. They will also assist the state in license plate recognition – seen as key to policing areas where only certain vehicles are allowed, such as Makarios avenue. The revamped Makarios avenue has lanes reserved for buses, taxis and local residents, but that has currently proven too much to enforce without the added technology.

Indeed, the camaras for Makarios avenue have already been purchased but cannot be activated until the legislation is tweaked and the green light is given by the personal data commissioner.

The data commissioner has been quizzing the local authorities since December and is now awaiting a response before a decision is taken as to whether the cameras are in violation of the public’s personal data, daily Phileleftheros reported.

It added that the cameras within this context – not just for traffic or speed controls – are to be installed across all cities.

Nicosia municipality first announced the high-tech cameras covering public spaces back in February 2022, explaining that it has done so under the “Smart Cities” plan.

According to the European Commission, smart cities are places where “traditional networks and services are made more efficient with the use of digital solutions for the benefit of its inhabitants and business.

“It also means a more interactive and responsive city administration, safer public spaces and meeting the needs of an ageing population,” the commission said.

At the time, the municipality said that only once it has been given the green light will the cameras be activated, at which point the appropriate signs to inform the public will also be installed.