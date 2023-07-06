July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter03
untitled

In today’s episode, foreclosures have been suspended until the end of October, while a special judicial procedure will be created to deal with non-performing loans.

Elsewhere, Cyprus has bucked a Europe-wide trend of increased consumption of illicit cigarettes, according to the latest annual study into the matter by KPMG.

There’s also the concerns raised by the scientific and technical chamber regarding the tendering process of public works, saying that as it currently stands it is vulnerable to abuses of power.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

UNSG ‘positive’ about further meetings between the two sides

Staff Reporter

Police investigating car arson in Tsada

Staff Reporter

Man in ICU following accident in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Police arrest woman causing disturbance in Chlorakas

Staff Reporter

Geroskipou mayor urges respect for facilities and beach front

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for knife attack in Nicosia

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign