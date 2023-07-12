July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus trade deficit widens to €3.73 billion in first half of 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0100
maersk shipping trading trade deficit
(file photo)

Cyprus’ trade deficit grew by €824 million in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year, reaching €3.73 billion, primarily due to a significant increase of 19.8 per cent in imports.

According to the state’s statistical service, the trade deficit for January-May 2023 amounted to €3.73 billion, compared to €2.9 billion during the corresponding period in 2022.

Total imports of goods for the January-May 2023 period reached €5.35 billion, compared to €4.47 billion for January-May 2022, representing a 19.8 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, total exports of goods for the January-May 2023 period amounted to €1.62 billion, compared to €1.56 billion for the same period in 2022, indicating a 3.9 per cent rise.

In May 2023, total imports of goods amounted to €974.5 million, compared to €1.16 billion in May 2022, representing a decrease of 16.4 per cent.

Imports from other EU member states stood at €578.9 million, while imports from non-EU countries amounted to €395.6 million, in contrast to €684.3 million and €481.4 million, respectively, in May 2022.

What is more, the Cyprus Statistical Service highlighted that May 2023 imports include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (ships) with a total value of €32 million, compared to €202.1 million in May 2022.

Furthermore, total exports of goods in May 2023 amounted to €370.9 million, compared to €435.1 million in May 2022, indicating a decrease of 14.8 per cent.

Exports to other EU member states were €99.8 million, while exports to non-EU countries reached €271.1 million, compared to €120.6 million and €314.5 million, respectively, in May 2022.

Finally, it should be noted that May 2023 exports include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (ships) with a total value of €51.6 million, compared to €110.8 million in May 2022.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Bank of England says Britain is coping with higher interest rates

Reuters News Service

Government ready for talks on foreclosure debacle

Nick Theodoulou

Beer deliveries in Cyprus drop by 16.9 per cent in June 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Directing South Africa’s next generation

Paul Lambis

Mitsotakis, Erdogan hail positive climate at Nato summit

Andria Kades

Migrants relocated to France, more leaving than entering

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign