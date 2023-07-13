July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Invest Cyprus takes part in Economist Conference in New York

By Kyriacos Nicolaou086
Invest Cyprus vice chairman Spyros Vassiliou

National investment promotion agency, commonly known as Invest Cyprus, on Thursday, announced that its vice chairman Spyros Vassiliou presented Cyprus’ investment attraction strategy at The Economist conference in New York.

Speaking at the conference titled “The investment climate in the Eastern Mediterranean – Is Cyprus the rising star?”, Vassiliou elaborated on the three pillars that Cyprus prioritises in order to attract new investments.

Firstly, the strategy focuses on attracting international companies and highly skilled workers, especially in the technology sector.

Secondly, there is an emphasis on attracting foreign investments in priority areas for the economy, including the green and digital transition.

The third pillar revolves around the attraction of regulated companies in the financial sector, particularly investment funds.

After highlighting Cyprus’ comparative advantages, he emphasised that Invest Cyprus is tirelessly working towards contributing to the “Vision 2023,” which aims to make Cyprus a model destination for living, working, and doing business.

The United States of America is a strategic destination for Cyprus, and Invest Cyprus places immense importance on the US market.

The event was attended by a significant number of entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and other stakeholders in the economic world, including US Senator Robert Menendez.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

