Choirs to come together for a special encounter

The heart of Limassol will fill with song and music this Sunday, July 16 as a series of workshops at Rialto Theatre unites choirs and music lovers of all ages. The event ‘A Choral Encounter’ by Epilogi Cultural Movement will bring together choirs and young music lovers from every part of Cyprus. Conductors, choristers, music teachers and children will have a unique opportunity to attend experiential workshops at Rialto Theatre, led by prominent conductors and musicians under the general thematic title: Polyphony and Improvisation Through Tradition.
Choirs with adult members can attend ‘An improvisational approach of the polyphonic traditional song’ workshop on Sunday, led by Natalia Lambadaki. Children’s choirs and students of conservatories and music schools will have the chance to attend Marleen de Boo’s workshop titled ‘Traditional song: movement, accompaniment, choral approach.’
Talking about the significance of the event, the organisers note: “The meeting combines choirs and musical ensembles from all over Cyprus, including for the first time choirs from the other half of our island. Participating choir members include Evangelism Traditional and Byzantine Music, Makamer Freedom of the Voices Women’s Choir, Othello Choir and Mormenekşe Çağdaşlar Choir from Famagusta, Pera Horio Nisou, Achord community, Larnaca Municipality, Epilogi (children and adults), the vocal ensemble ‘Kalesma’, members of the Özer Polifonic Young Group and Nicosia Municipality Orchestra’s Children’s Choir as well as choristers from the Vasiliki Antoniou, Aelia Konstantinou, Christina Loukaidou, Rea Kafkalia, Anthi Papafilippou and Aspa Vassiliou conservatories.”
Additionally, a representative from the European Union of Choirs – Europa Cantat will give a talk about the opportunities offered by the organisation to the choral community. To conclude the music-filled day and present the outcome of the workshops, the synergy between conductors, professors and choristers will be presented to the public on Sunday evening through a free concert at Heroes Square at 8.30pm.
As July continues, even more cultural events will take place at Rialto. Limassol residents and visitors will get to enjoy free outdoor cinema screenings under the starry sky and six music performances by acclaimed bands and ensembles that participate in this year’s Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival which is in its 18th edition.
A Choral Encounter
Workshops for adult and children choirs and a concert. July 16. Rialto Theatre and Heroes Square, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745