Chic launch of first Retail Village at Parklane Resort & Spa

On June 21, 2023, an atmospheric cocktail reception signalled the inauguration of the first Retail Village at Nammos Limassol, within Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, featuring exclusive boutiques, including DIOR MENSWEAR, DIOR WOMENSWEAR, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, and OFF-WHITE.
An elegant setting, adorned with fresh flowers, soft candlelight, the soothing melodies of the jazz quartet, and free-flowing champagne, welcomed the esteemed guests. Fashion experts, influencers, and representatives of the island’s business and social life honoured the grand opening of this unique, high-end destination with their presence and personal style.
View highlights of the chic launch event below:
The enthusiastic embrace of this innovative Retail Village by distinguished guests further bolsters MHV’s vision of establishing Parklane Resort & Spa as a premier destination for fashion and luxury shopping lovers in Cyprus, by providing an unmatched experience that combines high aesthetics, luxury, and outstanding service.
Adding to the idyllic setting of the grand opening was the life-size sand sculptures, nestled among the natural vegetation of the surrounding area, depicting a tiger and a giraffe. This striking visual is part of the scenography accompanying the Dioriviera summer capsule 2023. Items from this enchanting collection, dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections for Dior, as a promise of an endless summer, can be found in the exclusive DIOR WOMENSWEAR boutique, alongside ready-to-wear creations, small leather goods, bags, and other accessories from the acclaimed brand.
For men in search of a well-curated wardrobe at all times, including beachwear, the DIOR MENSWEAR boutique offers an array of options to elevate their style, with the outstanding Beach Capsule creations. For the second year running, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of DIOR men’s collections, has teamed up with the global environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans to think up a series of garments combining comfort, elegance and technicality, made from respectful and innovative materials.
The LORO PIANA boutique, in turn, pays tribute to the timeless Italian excellence and authentic beauty that the famous house has epitomised since its inception in the 80s. Here you will discover the Spring-Summer Ladies & Men collections, alongside the Summer Resort Capsule. With a palette ranging from the colours of dawn to sunset, the pieces in this exclusive collection are distinguished by their easy-going style and inimitable fabrics, combining silk, cotton, and linen to let the wearer savour the freedom of summer.
The essence of Mediterranean summer enjoyment is also encapsulated in the creations of LOEWE, whose exclusive boutique has also found its home in The Retail Village. Aptly, one of the luxury Spanish house’s collections is titled Paula’s Ibiza, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty and laid-back energy of the popular Balearic island. Their summer collections for women star lightweight dresses, meticulously handwoven bags, versatile city and beach accessories, and items that transition seamlessly from day to night.
The OFF-WHITE boutique brings to the island the innovative spirit of the brand’s founder, Virgil Abloh, with creations that define the grey area between black and white as a colour. With a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of high-fashion, his men’s and women’s collections have an identity by design, incorporating a global perspective in terms of trends and exploring concepts in the realm of youth culture in a contemporary context.
Follow The Retail Village on Instagram for news and updates: https://www.instagram.com/theretailvillage/