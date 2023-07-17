Lidl shines at Responsible Business, HR & Sales Excellence Awards

Lidl Cyprus won a total of 25 awards at the Responsible Business, HR & Sales Excellence Awards 2022. The Awards honour three separate areas of business actions, which are at the core of their success.
The Responsible Business Awards highlight the actions and partnerships of each business, which are committed to the principles of sustainability, responsible entrepreneurship and sustainable development.
The Responsible Business Awards highlight the actions and partnerships of any business committed to the principles of sustainability, responsible entrepreneurship and sustainable development. The HR Awards focus on progressive policies and actions in the field of Human Resources management implemented by companies. Last but not least, the Sales Excellence Awards highlight innovations and products that have stood out and achieved goals in their sector of activity.
These awards once again confirm Lidl’s priority for continuous innovation through a set of pioneering actions, works and projects, while rewarding the efforts of all who work towards providing additional value to Lidl Cyprus on a daily basis. In detail, the prizes awarded to the company are:
Responsible Business Awards:
- Gold award in the category “Communication programme for the promotion of the company’s actions” for the communication of Lidl Eco Hacks
- Gold award in the category “Communication programme for the promotion of the company’s actions” for the communication of the Breastfeeding Room at the Lidl Cyprus headquarters
- Gold award in the category “Corporate Responsibility Event/ Charity Event/ Fundraisers” for the ‘Night of Love’ which aimed at supporting the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association
- Silver award in the “Society” category for the Lidl Eco Hacks project
- Silver award in the “Health and Safety” category for Lidl’s health & safety programme at work and its technical and organisational measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic
- Silver award in the “Business-Academic Cooperation” category for the support towards CTY Greece
- Silver award in the category “Business – NGO Cooperation” for the support towards the Cyprus Red Cross
- Bronze award in the “Business – Local Community/State Partnership” category for the Lidl Wellness Camp 2022 programme
HR Awards:
- Gold award in the “Most Effective Recruitment Strategy” category for the “Our world at Lidl Cyprus” campaign
- Gold award in the “Best Employee Engagement Strategy/ Initiative” category for the Employee Engagement Strategy
- Gold award in the category “Excellence in Workplace Well-being” for the creation of a Breastfeeding Room at the Lidl Cyprus HQ
- Gold award in the “Best CSR Initiative, with employees’ involvement” category for the creation of a Breastfeeding Room by #teamlidl… for #teamlidl at the Lidl Cyprus headquarters
- Silver award in the “Best Change Management Strategy /Initiative” category for the Head of HR Region
- Silver award in the “Best Team Building Programme” category for Cooking Classes for #teamlidl
- Silver award in the category “Best Workplace DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Strategy/Initiative” for the programme “Building an inclusive culture together!”
- Bronze award in the “Most Effective Recruitment Strategy” category for the New Recruitment Strategy
Sales Excellence Awards:
- Gold award in the category “Education & Development of Sales Executives” for the Lidl – Leon programme
- Gold award in the category “Organisation Technologies & Management of the Sales Department” for the Lidl – Leon programme
- Gold award in the category “Organisation Services & Sales/ Department Development” for the Lidl programme – #[email protected]
- Silver award in the “Innovative Store” category for the Lidl store in Agia Fylaxeos, in Limassol
- Silver award in the “Store Network Development” category for the Lidl store in Agia Fylaxeos in Limassol
- Silver award in the category “Training & Development of Sales Management” for the Lidl programme – #[email protected]
- Bronze award in the category “Education & Sales Executive Development” for educational iPads.
- Bronze award in the “Innovative Sales Automation & Upgrade Technologies” category for the automated fresh produce ordering programme
- Bronze award in the “Service – Customer Satisfaction” category for the Cash Cockpit
With its concurrent awards, Lidl Cyprus confirms its orientation and dedication towards best practices for all aspects of its business activity.
Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: