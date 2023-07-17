Litecoin set to triple after breaking this technical level, why will TOADS outperform LTC?

The crypto market is a highly competitive space where each cryptocurrency aspires to grow in value. Both old and new cryptocurrencies constantly strive to be the best DeFi coins that appeal to investors. Each crypto platform creates new features that will make it easier for its token to outperform other cryptos and break challenging technical levels.

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the major crypto platforms, and its value is likely to triple once it breaks its current technical resistance level. As LTC positions to push through this barrier, DigiToads’ (TOADS) investors prepare to record massive success. TOADS’ presale performance has pushed several analysts to speculate on the token’s ability to outperform LTC in the market, sparking an influx of demand for DigiToads.

Let’s explore how TOADS can outperform LTC when it triples and breaks its technical level.

DigiToads’ (TOADS) trending NFTs and staking system increases its popularity among investors

DigiToads has gained the support of several investors in the market. Most of its popularity comes from the wide range of features available for crypto users to make money. Despite still being in presale, features like P2E gaming and DigiToads’ trending NFTs have increased TOADS’ chances of outperforming crypto giants.

One of DigiToads’ most prominent features is that it also serves as a P2E gaming token. The DigiToads ecosystem includes an exciting Web3 game where players can purchase, acquire, and battle unique digital Toads against other players. The TOADS token can be used to make in-game purchases to improve the gameplay experience. 50% of these purchases are directed to the prize pool to be awarded to the top winners, making DigiToads a top crypto to buy to gain profit.

Another vital feature of DigiToads is its NFT staking system. The platform has recently launched a collection of trending NFTs that investors can either mint or purchase on OpenSea to participate in the staking contests. NFT staking will be available officially on DigiToads by August 21, 2023. Investors can stake their NFTs for long periods and earn more rewards from DigiToads.

These features will be available after DigiToads ends its presale on August 15, 2023. The TOADS token will launch officially on August 21, ensuring that DigiToads community members can begin earning from the platform as soon as possible. Given that DigiToads is in the 9th stage of its presale, investors still have a chance to buy the TOADS token and become a part of DigiToads’ community before it launches.

DigiToads has raised over $6.1 million in its presale. Its presale success has added to TOADS’ value as the top crypto to buy to build a profitable portfolio. Industry experts have affirmed that DigiToads is well-positioned to surpass LTC’s future performance.

Litecoin (LTC) offers Crypto users a viable transaction processing ecosystem

Litecoin has exhibited positive growth over the past few weeks, demonstrating that many investors are drifting toward this cryptocurrency. In previous times, Litecoin had some difficulty surpassing the $115 technical level, but its current performance indicates it could gain enough strength to break this level. These optimistic predictions are a sign of increased investor demand for LTC.

Litecoin was built to be a more robust alternative to Bitcoin. It offers lower transaction fees and shorter processing speeds, making it suitable for point-of-sale payments. Litecoin has remained relevant to many crypto merchants over the years, ensuring that the demand for the token remains strong in the current crypto market.

Conclusion

Litecoin has proven to be a strong crypto for investment, but many crypto enthusiasts are looking to diversify their portfolio by investing in DigiToads. TOADS is one of the best DeFi coins to add to your portfolio, offering several opportunities for passive income. When DigiToads launches, it could outperform LTC and become a top leader in the crypto market.

DigiToads will launch before the end of 2023’s third quarter. As the end of the presale draws closer, TOADS presale tokens are selling out faster than ever. Investors should now buy the TOADS token before the price surges in the final stage of the presale.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more