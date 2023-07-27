July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Pop-up markets not to miss this week

By Eleni Philippou00
Amid summer activities of lounging on the beach and festival hopping are three pop-up events that feature local artists, second-hand books and clothes. Three crafty bazaars are taking place in the last week of June, two in Nicosia and one in Larnaca.

 

Drink Shop and Dance

The Drink Shop and Dance pop-up in Larnaca will feature seven local creatives and plenty of positive vibes. Held in the garden of the old town bar Kleidi, the market will begin at 6.30pm welcoming visitors to the sounds of DJ Andrea on the decks. There, market-goers will be able to shop handmade items, jewellery, postcards, prints, towels and plenty of other items locally-made. The event will continue throughout the evening with cocktails, music and disco ball lights, wrapping up at 11.30pm.

Drink Shop and Dance. July 27. Kleidi Bar, Larnaca. 6.30pm-11.30pm

 

Second-hand book bazaar

Book lovers can head to Entos ton Technwn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to browse the book collection of Palaiovivliopolio o Taxidiotis. Over the course of the three days, a second-hand book bazaar will be held in old Nicosia, from 6pm to 10pm, aiming to give books a second home. Hundreds of book titles will be available to purchase at low prices.

Second-hand book bazaar. July 28-30. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 6pm-11pm. Tel: 97-647438

 

P.A.W.S. Second-hand bazaar

Another Nicosia venue will host a bazaar this week. Mikri Arktos in collaboration with P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) organise a summer second-hand market on Saturday, raising money for the needs of the animal association. From 5pm onwards, tables will be set up with second-hand clothes, books, accessories and more items. A portion of the market sales will be donated to P.A.W.S. which has been active since 2012, providing medical and legal care to homeless animals.

P.A.W.S. Second-hand bazaar. July 29. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 5pm

