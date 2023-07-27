Three residential opportunities in Neo Chorio, Timi and Mitsero

A beautifully-listed residential property with a pool in Neo Chorio Paphos, a two-storey five-bedroom house in Timi, or a luxurious four-bedroom residence in Mitsero? Whatever you are interested in for your next residence or for a future investment, Altia, the fastest-growing property company in Cyprus, has a variety of unique opportunities waiting for you to explore. Additionally, on Altia’s website, you will find different categories featuring properties at reduced prices that will surely capture your attention.
Two-storey listed house, Neo Chorio, Paphos
The property consists of a two-storey listed house with two bedrooms and a ground floor space. The two-storey listed house with internal area 180 sq.m. approx. consists of a ground floor comprising of an open plan dining/living room with kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The first floor is comprised of a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and an uncovered veranda 75 sqm. approx. Additionally, the property offers a ground floor space is comprised of office space and a bathroom. It enjoys private swimming pool.
Two-storey house with a spacious yard in Mitsero, Nicosia
A two-storey house with an approximate internal area of 270 sq.m. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, a living room, a dining room, a utility room, a kitchen, with small dining room, a laundry room with a small kitchen, playroom, and verandas. The 1st floor consists of 4 bedrooms, of which the master bedroom is en-suite with a full bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, a full bathroom, and verandas. Additionally, the property offers an auxiliary building, which is being used as an office.
Five-Bedroom Luxury House, Timi, Paphos
A luxury, five-bedroom house in Timi, Paphos, with a covered internal area of approximately 404 sq.m., covered verandas of 78 sq.m., and a basement of 216 sq.m., erected within a field of 2.408 sq.m.
The ground floor consists of a hall, an open-plan kitchen with a dining area, a living room, a dining room, guest toilet, a laundry room and an office. The first floor comprises five ensuite bedrooms and an attic with a storage area. The basement consists of an auxiliary room, a storage area, two shower rooms, a playroom and a pool equipment area. Externally, there is a covered parking area and a swimming pool.
Properties at reduced prices!
For those seeking a residential opportunity, commercial buildings, and land for investments, Altia has gathered the best available properties, at reduced prices, on its website.
Click and explore the categories and discover unique opportunities for residential properties, commercial properties, and land.