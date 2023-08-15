Crypto tokens to explode in August – Uniswap, Aave, and Everlodge

While the crypto bear market lingers, analysts have chosen three tokens that could see huge price movements in August. They are Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), and Everlodge (ELDG). In this article, we will explore the current price trajectory of all three tokens.

Can Uniswap (UNI) soar on curve finance exploit?

Recently, Uniswap (UNI) experienced a bullish surge in its price as it climbed to $6.43. This is one of its highest levels in the past four months amid huge selling pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Uniswap’s price has dropped in the last 24 hours to $6.28 at the time of writing.

The Uniswap token is still bullish on the 7-day chart showing a price increase of 8.10%. Meanwhile, the bullish sentiment surrounding Uniswap is due to a significant exploit that affected the Curve Stablecoin Pools token.

The exploit resulted in a sharp 20% price plunge for CRV. This prompted traders to shift their focus toward Uniswap’s UNI token. Analysts are expecting more bullish price movements from Uniswap as Curve investors sway towards its token.

Aave (AAVE) drops 11% in one week

Aave (AAVE) is an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that gained significant popularity since its introduction in 2020. it reached a peak of $666.86 a year after its launch.

However, the crypto bear market coupled with the collapse of major crypto firms affected its price trajectory. Although Aave started 2023 at a price of $50, its price increased as high as $85 this year.

Currently, Aave is trading at $62.81. This represents a 1.18% price decline in the last 24 hours and 11.38% in the past 7 days. Meanwhile, analysts like Coinpriceforecast are bullish on Aave and forecast a price of $80.98 at the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) To outperform Uniswap and Aave in August

Statistics indicate that the global real estate market is flourishing and is currently valued at over $280 trillion. Nevertheless, its accessibility has been limited to the wealthy due to substantial capital demands. However, Everlodge (ELDG) is set to revolutionize this situation by introducing NFTs and fractionalization.

Everlodge looks to pave the way for wider participation from more individuals. Fractionalization will give investors broader access to high-value properties and opens up possibilities for passive income through rentals. As a result, investors will be able to own fractional shares of luxurious properties without having huge capital.

Everlodge’s primary aim is to provide users with a seamless platform to invest and co-own premium properties. Meanwhile, Everlodge has introduced its native token called ELDG for presale. The token will handle transactions on the network and give holders access to other benefits.

Token holders will be entitled to various benefits, including staking rewards, discounts, and complimentary stays at Everlodge properties. At present, the tokens are priced at $0.01 each, with analysts projecting an impressive 20x price increase for Everlodge in August. Additionally, analysts have forecasted a substantial 280% price surge during the presale stage.

