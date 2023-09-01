September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
image 1 1024x735

In today’s episode, another Cypriot firefighting team will be leaving for Thessaloniki today, to deal with forest fires that have burned large areas of the country, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Thursday. In other news, sunbeds will be placed on Lara beach whether there is a permit for them or not, Inia’s community leader said on Thursday, enflaming environmentalists and going against everything the agriculture minister had pledged a day earlier. And police in Paphos arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday evening in relation to an investigation into an alleged kidnapping which reportedly took place during the troubles seen in Chlorakas earlier this week.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news updates, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

800kg of ‘ghost nets’ retrieved from Cape Greco sea floor

Staff Reporter

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s August cartoons

CyprusMail

Explosion in Limassol in early hours

Tom Cleaver

Defence ministry to contract new permanent soldiers

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for involvement in alleged kidnapping

Tom Cleaver

Men ‘attack and beat’ police while being arrested in Larnaca

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign