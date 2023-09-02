Cyprus winter tourism to benefit from additional flights — June revenue hits €361.5 million

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) this week reported that it expects increased flight activity during the winter season of 2023-2024.

In an official statement, Etap executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou expressed satisfaction with the enhanced flight programmes to Paphos International Airport for the winter of 2023-2024.

Specifically, he mentioned that based on Ryanair’s flight programme as presented in the airline’s reservation system, there are an additional 15 arrivals per week, indicating a 15 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022-2023.

He added that the increase in flights mainly comes from airports in Poland, Austria, France, the United Kingdom, the Baltics, and two flights from Athens.

Meanwhile, flights operated by EasyJet from five airports in the United Kingdom are expected to remain stable with approximately 17 weekly incoming flights, he added.

Furthermore, he stated that there are indications of possible increases in chartered flights.

Particularly encouraging, he noted, is the fact that Paphos remains connected year-round to significant airports in the United Kingdom, Germany-Austria, Poland, Israel, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, and the Baltic countries.

Nevertheless, there is a need for further reinforcement of flights from airports in Germany, Scandinavian countries, Lebanon, and others, he explained.

Moreover, Hadjigeorgiou characterised the continuous increase in connectivity as of exceptional and strategic importance for Paphos and Cyprus in general.

He also stressed that the enhanced flight programmes are expected to give a significant boost to the economy and further development of various sectors of tourism, with the goal of fully recovering the industry.

He then thanked Hermes Airports, the relevant ministries, and all those contributing to the development of the island’s air connectivity.

Finally, he added that there is a need for continued support from the state to airlines and tour operators to achieve the long-term strategic goal of mitigating the seasonal nature of tourism.

This increase in flight activity is expected to have a positive impact on Paphos’ tourism industry and the local economy during the upcoming winter season, contributing to the region’s ongoing development as a tourist destination.

Tourism revenue increases

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ tourism sector witnessed a significant leap with a 23.5 per cent increase in tourism revenues during June 2023, marking a substantial rise compared to the €292.7 million in the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Statistical Service.

The report noted that the total revenue for June 2023 reached €361.5 million.

For the period spanning January to June 2023, tourism revenues reached €1,090.1 million compared to €835.7 million for the same period in 2022, registering an impressive increase of 30.4 per cent.

According to the Statistical Service, the per capita expenditure of tourists in June 2023 stood at €791.03, compared to €786.03 in June 2022, reflecting a modest 0.6 per cent increase.

British tourists, constituting the largest share of visitors at 34.8 per cent in June 2023, spent an average of €96.13 per day. Meanwhile, Israeli tourists, the second-largest market share at 10.2 per cent during the same month, spent an average of €124.72 per day.

Tourists from Poland, the third-largest market with 6.6 per cent of the total, had a daily expenditure of €77.12.