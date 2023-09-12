September 12, 2023

Vehicle damaged in Limassol after bomb goes off

In the early hours of Tuesday, a vehicle owned by a 51-year-old woman was targeted by unknown individuals in Limassol when explosive device was detonated, causing damage to the vehicle.

According to the police, the bomb went off around 3.30am, while the vehicle was parked in the parking area of a residential building in the area of Panthea. The explosion remained unnoticed until the vehicle’s owner left her home

Police officer promptly secured the area. After experts examined the scene, it was determined that the blast was caused by an improvised metallic device containing low-grade explosive materials. The front of the vehicle sustained significant damage.

The crime scene was cordoned off and various pieces of evidence were collected for further forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

