What’s On this weekend

Eleni Philippou looks at events coming from Friday onwards
Plenty is coming up this weekend – open artists’ studios, an interdisciplinary arts festival in a village, an event for beer and book lovers, a pop-up bazaar, a village street food festival, live music and a big event that brings together artists from Cyprus and the world. Take your pick, there is no shortage of events this October!
From Friday to Sunday, the Ksoporti Art Weekend returns to Larnaca to enrich and support its art scene. Throughout the weekend, 11 local contemporary artists and two galleries will collectively open their studios and exhibition spaces to the public. The participating artists are Fotos Demetriou, Elina Hadjinikola, Andreas Kalli, Rona Androniki Mikellidou, Paparazzi, Thekla Papadopoulou, Vasileia Anaxagorou, Andreas Paraskeva, Alia Corm, Katerina Stavrou and Nikolas Antoniou. The participating galleries are the O Gallery, which is hosting a solo exhibition of the award-winning Corinne Fhima, and Bluchip Gallery, located inside the Radisson Blu Hotel, which will be showcasing its permanent collection of urban and contemporary artworks. On Friday and Saturday, the venues will be open from 6pm to 10pm while on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.
Website: www.ksoporti.com
On Saturday, Palaichori village will host its very own food fiesta. The Palaichori Street Food Festival will take place in the afternoon from 4pm to 10pm, transforming the park near the central square. Kiosks with local produce, live cooking demonstrations, gastronomic shows by popular chefs, live music and dancing and of course, food trucks will be set up. The festival aims to invite more visitors to the village as it hopes to showcase its local charm, landmarks and the region’s produce.
Facebook event: Palaihori Street Food Festival
Also happening this Saturday is a Beer & Book Day in Nicosia. The Cultural Foundation 1948 organises the event again at Haratsi Kafeneio for a casual get-together with beers, books and talks. A discussion will also take place at 3.30pm on why climate change is turning into a climate crisis with invited speakers. Then DJ Charitos will play vinyl music before a live set by Rafael Zenonos and DJ Alekos follows.
Facebook event: Beer & Book Day
Throughout the weekend, two important art happenings will host an array of activities and performances. In Kornos village, Xarkis Festival will be celebrating its 10th edition while in Larnaca, the 3rd Larnaca Biennale will be in its first weekend of action, looking ahead to a packed seven-week agenda with local and international participating artists.
On Sunday, Nicosia will host two more exciting events. The Misfit Sundays event will have plenty to offer – a happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, live DJ sets and an art and flea market by local creatives. Later on, in the evening, Mahoza band will play a live performance at New Division with the music starting at 9pm, wrapping up yet another busy week.