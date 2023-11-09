Daily News Briefing

November 9, 2023

In today’s episode, the government is working towards safeguarding Cyprus’ name abroad where sanctions are concerned, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after a high-level briefing at the presidential palace. To this end, technical support from the British government on creating a sanctions implementation unit is in its final stages and details are expected to be submitted within the month.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen remand and deportation orders were issued on Wednesday, following the arrests of migrants in a fight at Pournara reception centre two days prior.

Elsewhere, House president Annita Demetriou said parliament “is sending a resounding message of no tolerance for bullying”, as a bill to criminalise bullying at school, at work and in the army was put to the House legal committee.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

