Energy minister sees green future

Energy Minister, George Papanastasiou, said that integrating RES into conventional power generation was vital for reducing energy costs.

“The way ahead is now green,” said Papanastasiou explaining that “the cost of energy will only decrease if RES is added to the mix of conventional power generation,” during a round-table discussion on “European and National Strategies for Energy and Fuels 2030-2050,” on Monday, in Nicosia.

He expected the first deliveries of LNG that will contribute to the country’s energy mix this year. He also spoke about the importance of energy storage for the full exploitation of RES, saying the solution was batteries.

The Recovery and Resilience Plan ‘Cyprus-Tomorrow’ allocated 40 per cent of funds for the transition to a green and circular economy.

“Expected total investments amount to €17.7bn, until 2030, of which €15 billion euros will be given for transport, sustainable fuels, clean vehicles, and storage systems,” said Papanastasiou.

House President, Annita Demetriou, emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive approach to the major challenges in the energy sector.

“The reforms, which have either already been implemented or are being executed, concern the use of RES, the promotion of energy efficiency, the liberalisation of the electricity market, the facilitation of energy renovations in buildings, and the acceleration of electric mobility,” said Demetriou.

The plan also allocated funds to major projects, including the EuroAsia Interconnector, now known as the “Great Sea Interconnector,” which will connect the power grids of Cyprus, Israel, and Greece.

Demetriou emphasised the crucial role of ensuring energy security and access to clean and affordable energy, especially given the European Union’s commitment to reducing dependence on Russian gas and oil.

Regarding EU’s energy goals, she said: “Ensuring energy security and access to clean but also cheap energy is one of the biggest challenges of the EU,” adding that “this decision has significantly upgraded the role of the Southeast Mediterranean since it is a reliable alternative source of energy for the European Union.”

Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades spoke about pollution, pointing out that 49 per cent is caused by the transport sector. He wanted to see changes in people’s daily habits, such as greater use of public transport and bicycles as alternative means for getting around. Initiatives like the “Park & Ride” service were aimed at reducing car use.

“The goal is to convince citizens to change how they move,” said Vafeades, promising that “new routes will be announced soon.”

Kyriakos Maniatis, former Energy Director of the European Commission, expected the use of biofuels in aviation by 2030, as part of the EU’s climate neutrality goal.

Andreas Poullikkas, chairman of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA), shared current energy statistics, highlighting operational photovoltaic, wind, and biomass systems in Cyprus. He also spoke of the need for energy storage systems to sustain future development.

Poullikkas said that at present there were “648 megawatts of photovoltaic systems, 157 megawatts of wind systems, and 13 megawatts of biomass are operating in Cyprus today.”

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, chairwoman of the Electricity Authority Cyprus (EAC), stated the necessity of integrating RES into the energy mix to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and stabilise electricity prices. The EAC had a strategic development plan for RES projects, emphasising the urgency of modern storage technologies.

Stressing the importance of RES integration, Theodosiou said, “The inclusion of RES in the EAC’s energy production mix is a necessary condition; there must be an immediate shift to modern storage technologies.”

Maria Zachariou Dodou, chairwoman of the Board of the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, which organised the discussion, said the European Union’s target of climate neutrality underscores the need for a substantial shift towards RES

“The goal of the European Union is climate neutrality, by which about two-thirds of the energy should come from RES,” said Dodou.